Kristi Hankins

Kristi J. Hankins, 59, of Deering, passed away Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, surrounded by her family and friends at home following a long courageous battle with cancer.

She is survived by her life partner, Norma Karen Clark; her son, Benjamin David Hankins (Oscar Duran); her step-daughters, Jackie Knipp (Christopher) and Gabby Lynn Thomas (Frank); brothers, Arnold Horn (Anessa) and Gary Paul Horn; aunts, Martha Smith (Joseph) and Ginger Horn; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jorettta and Arnold Horn.

Kristi was a lifelong resident of Deering, where she attended Dawson Bryant High School.

She loved the outdoors and was an avid Lady Vols Basketball fan.

The family is requesting if you attend the service you wear a Tennessee Vols shirt or her favorite color, orange.

Visitation will be held at O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home, 1108 S. Sixth St., Ironton, on Friday, from 10 a.m.–noon with service beginning at noon with Beverly Sharp and Greg Matney officiating. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery, 824 Lorain St., Ironton.