Scoreboard

NFL standings

National Football League

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 6 3 0 .667 280 135

New England 6 4 0 .600 275 177

Miami 3 7 0 .300 177 252

N.Y. Jets 2 7 0 .222 161 296

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 8 2 0 .800 278 232

Indianapolis 5 5 0 .500 268 230

Jacksonville 2 7 0 .222 149 232

Houston 1 8 0 .111 128 258

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 6 3 0 .667 231 217

Pittsburgh 5 3 1 .611 177 185

Cincinnati 5 4 0 .556 236 203

Cleveland 5 5 0 .500 231 241

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 6 4 0 .600 262 241

L.A. Chargers 5 4 0 .556 219 228

Las Vegas 5 4 0 .556 210 230

Denver 5 5 0 .500 200 183

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 7 2 0 .778 284 195

Philadelphia 4 6 0 .400 257 231

N.Y. Giants 3 6 0 .333 179 216

Washington 3 6 0 .333 185 246

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tampa Bay 6 3 0 .667 279 212

New Orleans 5 4 0 .556 222 178

Carolina 5 5 0 .500 205 193

Atlanta 4 5 0 .444 178 263

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 8 2 0 .800 216 180

Minnesota 4 5 0 .444 221 211

Chicago 3 6 0 .333 150 224

Detroit 0 8 1 .056 150 260

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Arizona 8 2 0 .800 287 189

L.A. Rams 7 3 0 .700 271 227

San Francisco 4 5 0 .444 216 212

Seattle 3 6 0 .333 181 186

Thursday’s Games

Miami 22, Baltimore 10

Sunday’s Games

Buffalo 45, N.Y. Jets 17

Dallas 43, Atlanta 3

Detroit 16, Pittsburgh 16, OT

Indianapolis 23, Jacksonville 17

New England 45, Cleveland 7

Tennessee 23, New Orleans 21

Washington 29, Tampa Bay 19

Carolina 34, Arizona 10

Minnesota 27, L.A. Chargers 20

Green Bay 17, Seattle 0

Philadelphia 30, Denver 13

Kansas City 41, Las Vegas 14

Open: Cincinnati, Houston, Chicago, N.Y. Giants

Monday’s Games

San Francisco 31, L.A. Rams 10

Thursday, Nov. 18

New England at Atlanta, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 21

Baltimore at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Washington at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Denver, L.A. Rams

Monday, Nov. 22

N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m.

FCS football poll

FCS Football Coaches’ Poll

Record Pts Pvs

1. Sam Houston (27) 9-0 698 1

2. James Madison 9-1 665 2

3. Montana State (1) 9-1 644 3

4. North Dakota St. 9-1 575 6

5. Kennesaw St. 9-1 563 5

6. Eastern Washington 8-2 559 8

7. Montana 8-2 510 9

8. UT Martin 9-1 486 10

9. Villanova 8-2 465 11

10. East Tennessee St. 9-1 444 12

11. UC Davis 8-2 413 4

12. SE Louisiana 8-2 381 13

13. South Dakota St.7-33527

14. Missouri St.7-332614

15. Southern Illinois7-329416

16. South Dakota7-327817

17. Jackson St.9-127715

18. Sacramento State8-224618

19. UIW8-218721

20. Princeton8-114722

21. Dartmouth8-113623

22. Stephen F Austin7-399NR

23. Mercer7-288NR

24. Monmouth (N.J.)7-386NR

25. Florida A&M8-253NR

Dropped Out: Chattanooga (19), VMI (20), Northern Iowa (24), Eastern Kentucky (25)

Others Receiving Votes: Holy Cross, 35; Rhode Island, 33; Chattanooga, 18; Eastern Kentucky, 17; Northern Iowa, 5; VMI, 4; Weber St., 4; Central Arkansas, 3; William & Mary, 3; Jacksonville St., 2; Maine, 2; Harvard, 1; Sacred Heart, 1.

AP basketball poll

AP Men’s College Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 14, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs

1. Gonzaga (55) 2-0 1517 1

2. UCLA (6) 2-0 1450 2

3. Kansas 2-0 1400 3

4. Michigan 2-0 1252 6

5. Villanova 1-1 1232 4

6. Purdue 2-0 1223 7

7. Duke 3-0 1143 9

8. Texas 1-1 1058 5

9. Baylor 1-0 1010 8

10. Illinois 2-0 920 11

11. Memphis 2-0 886 12

12. Oregon 2-0 802 13

13. Kentucky 1-1 773 10

14. Alabama 2-0 743 14

15. Houston 2-0 655 15

16. Arkansas 2-0 646 16

17. Tennessee 2-0 575 18

18. North Carolina 2-0 506 19

19. Ohio St. 2-0 438 17

20. Maryland 3-0 306 21

21. Auburn 2-0 286 22

22. St. Bonaventure 2-0 280 23

23. UConn 2-0 236 24

24. Florida 2-0 141 –

25. Southern Cal 2-0 63 –

Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 50, Indiana 35, Texas Tech 27, BYU 26, Michigan St. 18, Arizona 15, Florida St. 15, Colorado St. 15, Iowa 13, Xavier 12, Syracuse 12, Oklahoma St. 10, Seton Hall 7, Rutgers 7, Mississippi St. 6, St. John’s 4, Drake 3, LSU 3, Furman 2, Virginia 2, Ohio 1, Loyola Chicago 1.

NCAA D2 playoffs

NCAA Division II Playoffs

All Times EST

First Round

Saturday, Nov. 20

Bentley at New Haven, 1 p.m.

Findlay at Shepherd, 1 p.m.

Slippery Rock at Notre Dame (Ohio), 1 p.m.

West Georgia at Albany St. (Ga.), 1 p.m.

Lenoir-Rhyne at Bowie St., 1 p.m.

Newberry at West Florida, 2 p.m.

Lindenwood at Grand Valley St., 1 p.m.

Washburn at Harding, 2 p.m.

Cent. Washington at NW Missouri St., 2 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Augustana (SD), 2 p.m.

Minn. Duluth at Angelo St., 2 p.m.

Nebraska-Kearney at Western St. (Col.), 3 p.m.

———

Second Round

Saturday, Nov. 27

Bentley-New Haven winner at Kutztown, 1 p.m.

Findlay-Shepherd vs. Slippery Rock-Notre Dame (Ohio) winner, 1 p.m.

West Georgia-Albany St. (Ga.) at Valdosta St., 1 p.m.

Lenoir-Rhyne-Bowie St. winner vs. Newberry-West Florida winner, 1 p.m.

Lindenwood-Grand Valley St. winner at Ferris St., 1 p.m.

Washburn-Harding winner vs. Cent. Washington-NW Missouri St. winner, 2 p.m.

Bemidji St.-Augustana (SD) winner at Colorado Mines, 3 p.m.

Minn. Duluth-Angelo St. winner vs. Nebraska-Kearney-Western St. (Col.) winner, TBD

———

Quarterfinals

Saturday, Dec. 4

TBD

———

Semifinals

Saturday, Dec. 11

TBD

———

Championship

Saturday, Dec. 18

McKinney ISD Stadium

At McKinney, Texas

Semifinal winners, 9 p.m.

NCAA D3 playoffs

NCAA Division III Playoffs

All Times EST

First Round

Saturday, Nov. 20

Lake Forest at Saint John’s (Minn.), 1 p.m.

Redlands at Linfield, 3 p.m.

Trinity (Texas) at Mary Hardin-Baylor, 1 p.m.

Huntington at Birmingham, 1 p.m.

Greenville at Wis.-Whitwater, 1 p.m.

Rose-Hulman at DePauw, noon

Bethel (Minn.) at Central (Iowa), 1 p.m.

Aurora at Wheaton (Ill.), 1 p.m.

Carnegie Mellon at North Central, 1 p.m.

Wis.-LaCrosse at Albion, noon

Springfield at SUNY-Cortland, noon

Rensselaer at Endicott, noon

Washington & Lee at Mount Union, noon

Johns Hopkins at Salisbury, noon

Anna Maria at Delaware Valley, noon

Framingham at Muhlenberg, noon

Second Round

Saturday, Nov. 27

TBD

———

Quarterfinals

Saturday, Dec. 4

TBD

———

Semifinals

Saturday, Dec. 11

TBD

———

Championship

Friday, Dec. 17

Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium

At Canton, Ohio

Semifinal Winners, 7 p.m.

NAIA playoffs

NAIA Playoffs

All Times EST

First Round

Saturday, Nov. 20

Montana Western at Lindsey Wilson (Ky.), TBD

Ottawa at Morningside (Iowa), TBD

Dickinson State (N.D.) at Grand View (Iowa), TBD

Central Methodist (Mo.) at Northwestern (Iowa), TBD

Kansas Wesleyan at Indiana Wesleyan, TBD

Keiser (Fla.) at Reinhardt (Ga.), TBD

Southwestern (Kan.) at Marian (Ind.), TBD

St. Xavier (Ill.) at Concordia (Mich.), TBD

Quarterfinals

Saturday, Nov. 27

TBD

———

Semifinals

Saturday, Dec. 4

TBD

———

Championship

Saturday, Dec. 18

Durham County Memorial Stadium

Durham, N.C.

Semifinal Winners, TBD

OSU boxscores

Friday’s Game

NIAGARA (0-2)

Cintron 5-8 4-6 17, Iorio 6-11 3-3 18, R.Brown 1-4 0-0 2, Hammond 7-14 4-7 22, Thomasson 1-12 2-2 4, Roberts 2-5 0-0 5, Traore 1-1 2-2 4, Kratholm 1-1 0-0 2, Levnaic 0-0 0-0 0, S.Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Kuakumensah 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 15-20 74.

OHIO ST. (2-0)

Ahrens 2-6 0-0 6, Key 3-4 5-7 11, Liddell 9-15 8-12 29, Branham 3-6 0-0 7, Wheeler 2-3 3-4 9, Young 2-4 1-1 5, Johnson 2-5 1-2 7, Sueing 4-6 2-2 10, E.Brown 0-0 0-2 0, Sotos 0-1 0-0 0, Brunk 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-50 20-30 84.

Halftime–Ohio St. 42-41. 3-Point Goals–Niagara 11-21 (Hammond 4-9, Cintron 3-3, Iorio 3-6, Roberts 1-2, R.Brown 0-1), Ohio St. 10-26 (Liddell 3-6, Wheeler 2-3, Johnson 2-5, Ahrens 2-6, Branham 1-1, Sotos 0-1, Sueing 0-2, Young 0-2). Rebounds–Niagara 30 (Cintron, Iorio, Hammond 6), Ohio St. 32 (Key, Young 7). Assists–Niagara 12 (Thomasson 4), Ohio St. 17 (Wheeler 6). Total Fouls–Niagara 19, Ohio St. 19. A–9,749 (18,809).

Monday’s Game

BOWLING GREEN (1-1)

Reece 5-8 1-5 11, Gordon 1-6 0-0 2, Mills 2-5 0-0 5, Diggs 1-5 0-0 3, Plowden 0-6 0-0 0, Curtis 4-6 1-1 11, C.Young 2-4 0-0 4, Turner 5-8 0-0 12, Fulcher 2-10 0-0 4, O’Neal 1-1 1-2 3, Elsasser 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 24-61 3-8 58.

OHIO ST. (3-0)

Ahrens 3-4 2-3 11, Key 6-9 0-0 12, Liddell 6-8 0-0 13, Branham 3-8 2-2 8, Wheeler 2-6 0-0 6, Johnson 5-12 0-0 13, Brown 5-9 0-0 12, Brunk 0-3 1-2 1, Sotos 2-3 0-0 5, K.Young 4-5 0-0 8, Russell 0-2 0-0 0, Hookfin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 36-70 5-7 89.

Halftime–Ohio St. 41-18. 3-Point Goals–Bowling Green 7-21 (Turner 2-3, Curtis 2-4, Elsasser 1-1, Mills 1-1, Diggs 1-4, Reece 0-1, C.Young 0-1, Fulcher 0-2, Gordon 0-2, Plowden 0-2), Ohio St. 12-32 (Ahrens 3-4, Johnson 3-8, Brown 2-5, Wheeler 2-5, Sotos 1-2, Liddell 1-3, Russell 0-2, Branham 0-3). Rebounds–Bowling Green 28 (Turner 7), Ohio St. 37 (Key 9). Assists–Bowling Green 7 (Curtis 3), Ohio St. 27 (Wheeler 5). Total Fouls–Bowling Green 13, Ohio St. 12.

Herd boxscores

Monday’s Game

MILLIGAN (0-1)

Graham 6-11 0-0 15, Sanad 0-6 0-0 0, Carlson 2-3 1-2 5, Hensley 5-14 1-3 12, Knox 6-13 0-0 13, Korent 2-3 0-0 4, McNulty 0-3 1-3 1, Inman 2-3 0-0 4, Wilson 1-4 2-2 4. Totals 24-60 5-10 58.

MARSHALL (2-0)

Beyers 1-5 0-0 3, George 3-7 0-0 6, Miladinovic 2-3 0-0 6, Kinsey 6-12 7-9 21, Taylor 3-14 0-0 8, Anochili-Killen 4-8 4-4 12, Toussaint 4-5 0-0 8, Braun 1-7 0-0 3, Sarenac 4-4 0-0 11, McKey 1-2 0-0 2, Fricks 0-3 0-0 0, Collins 0-2 0-0 0, Dillon 0-0 0-0 0, Early 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-72 11-13 80.

Halftime–Marshall 40-28. 3-Point Goals–Milligan 5-16 (Graham 3-7, Knox 1-1, Hensley 1-4, Inman 0-1, Sanad 0-1, Wilson 0-2), Marshall 11-35 (Sarenac 3-3, Miladinovic 2-2, Kinsey 2-4, Taylor 2-11, Beyers 1-4, Braun 1-5, Anochili-Killen 0-1, Collins 0-1, Fricks 0-2, George 0-2). Fouled Out–Toussaint. Rebounds–Milligan 34 (Graham, Knox 6), Marshall 45 (Taylor, Anochili-Killen 7). Assists–Milligan 10 (Knox 6), Marshall 21 (Kinsey 9). Total Fouls–Milligan 12, Marshall 13. A–3,983 (9,048).

Friday’s Game

WRIGHT ST. (1-1)

Basile 12-21 12-14 37, Voss 3-5 0-0 9, Calvin 2-8 2-3 6, Finke 2-12 0-0 6, Holden 8-18 8-11 25, Norris 1-1 0-0 3, Wilbourn 1-1 0-0 2, Huibregste 0-1 0-0 0, Welage 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-67 22-28 88.

MARSHALL (1-0)

Beyers 1-3 0-0 3, George 5-7 1-3 11, Miladinovic 3-4 2-2 10, Kinsey 4-13 14-14 22, Taylor 6-14 1-2 15, Sarenac 3-7 0-0 8, Anochili-Killen 5-7 1-2 11, Toussaint 5-5 3-4 13, K.Braun 1-2 0-0 3, Early 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-63 22-27 96.

Halftime–43-43. 3-Point Goals–Wright St. 8-22 (Voss 3-5, Finke 2-8, Norris 1-1, Holden 1-2, Basile 1-4, Calvin 0-1, Huibregste 0-1), Marshall 8-26 (Miladinovic 2-3, Sarenac 2-6, Taylor 2-7, Beyers 1-2, K.Braun 1-2, Early 0-1, George 0-2, Kinsey 0-3). Fouled Out–Basile, Voss, Beyers, Toussaint. Rebounds–Wright St. 29 (Finke 11), Marshall 39 (Anochili-Killen 8). Assists–Wright St. 14 (Holden, Norris 4), Marshall 19 (Taylor 11). Total Fouls–Wright St. 26, Marshall 26. A–4,781 (9,048).

Ohio State stats

Purdue 7 10 14 0 = 31

Ohio St. 21 24 7 7 = 59

First Quarter

OSU–G.Wilson 21 pass from Stroud (Ruggles kick), 11:45.

PUR–Anthrop 25 pass from O’Connell (Fineran kick), 8:56.

OSU–Henderson 3 run (Ruggles kick), 7:04.

OSU–Henderson 57 run (Ruggles kick), 5:14.

Second Quarter

OSU–Smith-Njigba 20 pass from Stroud (Ruggles kick), 13:42.

OSU–G.Wilson 12 pass from Stroud (Ruggles kick), 13:28.

PU–Thompson 12 pass from O’Connell (Fineran kick), 9:01.

OSU–G.Wilson 51 run (Ruggles kick), 7:22.

PUR–FG Fineran 32, 4:12.

OSU–FG Ruggles 30, :18.

Third Quarter

OSU–G.Wilson 24 pass from Stroud (Ruggles kick), 10:48.

PUR–Wright 29 pass from O’Connell (Fineran kick), 7:53.

PUR–Anthrop 9 pass from O’Connell (Fineran kick), 2:02.

Fourth Quarter

OSU–Olave 5 pass from Stroud (Ruggles kick), 12:51.

A–101,009.

—————

PUR OSU

First downs 28 30

Total Net Yards 481 624

Rushes-yards 19-91 31-263

Passing 390 361

Punt Returns 0-0 0-0

Kickoff Returns 3-18 3-76

Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0

Comp-Att-Int 40-52-0 31-38-0

Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 0-0

Punts 2-24.5 1-40.0

Fumbles-Lost 2-2 0-0

Penalties-Yards 4-31 5-50

Time of Possession 28:42 31:18

—————

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Purdue, Horvath 5-36, Doerue 10-26, Anthrop 3-22, Bell 1-7. Ohio St., M.Williams 14-117, Henderson 13-98, G.Wilson 1-51, Stroud 1-(minus 1), (Team) 2-(minus 2).

PASSING–Purdue, O’Connell 40-52-0-390. Ohio St., Stroud 31-38-0-361.

RECEIVING–Purdue, Bell 11-103, Wright 7-98, Anthrop 7-66, Sheffield 4-54, Horvath 3-24, Thompson 3-22, Doerue 2-11, Durham 2-5, G.Miller 1-7. Ohio St., G.Wilson 10-126, Smith-Njigba 9-139, Olave 9-85, Fleming 1-4, Henderson 1-4, M.Williams 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS–None.

Marshall stats

UAB 14 0 7 0 = 21

Marshall 0 7 7 0 = 14

First Quarter

UAB–McBride 3 run (Quinn kick), 12:39.

UAB–McBride 15 run (Quinn kick), 1:25.

Second Quarter

MRSH–Harrison 36 pass from G.Wells (Ciucci kick), 1:05.

Third Quarter

MRSH–Gammage 17 pass from G.Wells (Ciucci kick), 4:18.

UAB–Hopkins 1 run (Quinn kick), :36.

A–19,329.

—————

UAB MRSH

First downs 17 15

Total Net Yards 338 269

Rushes-yards 47-88 21-37

Passing 250 232

Punt Returns 1-1 1-0

Kickoff Returns 1-17 2-34

Interceptions Ret. 1-5 0-0

Comp-Att-Int 13-18-0 22-39-1

Sacked-Yards Lost 3-34 2-15

Punts 7-38.429 7-39.286

Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-0

Penalties-Yards 6-65 2-11

Time of Possession 37:43 22:17

—————

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–UAB, McBride 25-108, J.Brown 7-16, T.Jones 1-1, L.Stanley 1-(minus 2), (Team) 2-(minus 9), Hopkins 11-(minus 26). Marshall, Ali 16-41, Wells 5-(minus 4).

PASSING–UAB, Hopkins 13-18-0-250. Marshall, Wells 22-39-1-232.

RECEIVING–UAB, Prince 5-100, Shropshire 2-100, Johnson-Sanders 2-20, R.Davis 2-17, T.Palmer 1-10, Pittman 1-3. Marshall, Gammage 8-67, Harrison 3-65, W.Johnson 3-36, Ahmed 3-31, Ali 3-24, Gaines 2-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS–None.