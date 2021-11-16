SE Ohio Coaches All-District Volleyball
Published 1:29 am Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Southeast Ohio Volleyball
2021 Coaches All-District Team
Division 1
First Team
Natalie Pierce, Logan
Emily Arnold, Marietta
Sophie Evans, Marietta
Second Team
Brynn Parks, Logan
Grace Wojcik, Marietta
Kate Evans, Marietta
Third Team
Kylie Culbertson, Logan
Honorable Mention
Emaurice McKinney, Logan
Offensive Player of the Year
Ella Guthrie, Logan
Defensive Player of the Year
Anna Ritter, Marietta
All-Star Representative
Maddy Muntz, Marietta
Coach of the Year
Ron Kidder, Marietta
Division 2
First Team
Sydney Smith, Vinton County
Harper Bennett, Athens
Bailey Barnette, Gallipolis
Jenna Harrison, Gallipolis
Zoey Kiefer, Vinton County
Mallory Hawley, Meigs
Layken Mullins, Athens
Second Team
Regan Wilcoxon, Gallipolis
Bailee Toadvine, Athens
Madison Hall, River Valley
Kelly Jackson, Warren
Lacy Ward, Vinton County
Chanee Cremeens, Gallipolis
Ava Williams, Athens
Sydney Hughes, Jackson
Third Team
Gracee Goodwin, Warren
Lakyn Ellenwood, Warren
Bailey Davis, Athens
Riley Bradley, River Valley
Leah Roberts, River Valley
Jalyn Short, Gallipolis
Offensive Player of the Year
Cameron Zinn, Vinton County
Defensive Player of the Year
Kerrigan Ward, Vinton County
All-Star Representative
Cameron Zinn, Vinton County
Coach of the Year
Ashley Ervin, Vinton County
Division 3
First Team
Chloe Lehman, Nelsonville-York So.
Lexi Grissett, Alexander So.
Kalei Ngumire, Fairland Jr.
Mollie Watts, Chesapeake Sr.
Kaleigh Murphy, Coal Grove Sr.
Gracie Damron, Coal Grove Jr.
Lyndsey Robinson, Federal Hocking Jr.
J’lynn Risner, Rock Hill Fr.
Second Team
Macey Jordan, Alexander Sr.
Camille Hall, South Point So.
Brielle Newland, Eastern Sr.
Ryleigh Giffin, Nelsonville-York Sr.
Alyssa Burcham, Fairland Jr.
Jada Rogers, Ironton Sr.
Chloe Chambers, Oak Hill Jr.
Alexis Johnson, South Point Sr.
Third Team
Sadie Henry, Wellston Sr.
Whitney Howard, Rock Hill Sr.
Megan Maxon, Eastern Sr.
Kyleigh Montgomery, Coal Grove So.
Emma Edwards, Eastern So.
Baylee Howell, Oak Hill Sr.
Megan Wroblewski, Chesapeake Jr.
Honorable Mention
Juli Durst, Eastern
Sydney Reynolds, Eastern
Ciara McKinney, Nelsonville-York
Brooklyn Lovejoy, Fairland
Brooklyn Rowland, Fairland
Oliva Perkins, South Point
Maddy Evans, South Point
Kimrie Staley, South Point
Jordan Howard, Oak Hill
Chloe Potter, Oak Hill
Kelsie Fraley, Coal Grove
Emily Carpenter, Coal Grove
Kayla Jackson, Chesapeake
Emily Duncan, Chesapeake
Robin Isaacs, Chesapeake
Lola Hankins, Rock Hill
Hayleigh Risner, Rock Hill
Grace Hunter, Rock Hill
Graycie Brammer, Ironton
Teegan Carpenter, Ironton
Lydia Freeman, Ironton
Offensive Player of Year
Mackenzie Hurd, Nelsonville-York
Defensive Player of the Year
Evan Williams, Ironton
Coach of the Year
Wayne Dicken, Nelsonville-York
Coaches Achievement Award
Brandi Lanning, Eastern
Division 4
First Team
Kylee Thompson, Symmes Valley
Jacie Orsborne, Trimble
Cara Taylor, Waterford
Lily Roberts, Waterford
Briana Orsborne, Trimble
Cassidy Roderus, Racine Southern
Halee Williams, Belpre
Second Team
Adelynn Stevens, Trimble
Avery Wagner, Waterford
Jace Agriesti, Corning Miller
Kassidy Chaney, Racine Southern
Ryleigh Halley, South Gallia
Desiree Simpson, Symmes Valley
Lilly Franchino, Waterford
Third Team
Mackenzie Pottmeyer, Waterford
Alyssa Kieffer, Corning Miller
Kylee Jenkins, Symmes Valley
Sam McGee, Belpre
Shelby Stover, Miller
Lila Cooper, Racine Southern
Ellen Weaver, South Gallia
Lauren Wells, Symmes Valley
Honorable Mention
Jayden Agriesti, Corning Miller
Mary Beth Back, Symmes Valley
Offensive Player of the Year
Laikyn Imler, Trimble
Defensive Player of the Year
Riley Campbell, Trimble
Senior All-Star Representative
Laikyn Imler, Trimble
Coach of the Year
Shelley Lackey, Trimble
Coaches Achievement Award
Kim Barker, Waterford
District 13 Senior All-Star Showcase
Division 1&2
Ella Guthrie, Logan
Maddy Muntz, Marietta
Emily Arnold, Marietta
Kylie Culbertson, Logan
Mallory Hawley, Meigs
Cameron Zinn, Vinton County
Harper Bennette, Athens
Zoey Kiefer, Vinton County
Sophie Evans, Marietta
Brynn Parks, Logan
Grace Wojcik, Logan
Kelly Jackson, Warren
Kerrigan Ward, Vinton County
Sydney Smith, Vinton County
Bailey Barnette, Gallipolis
Layken Mullens, River Valley
Lacey Ward, Vinton County
Division 3
Macey Jordan, Alexander
Alexis Johnson, South Point
Megan Maxon, Eastern
Kamryn Karr, Wellston
Chloe Chambers, Oak Hill
Mackenzie Hurd, Nelsonville-York
Ryleigh Giffin, Nelsonville-York
Kaleigh Murphy, Coal Grove
Kayla Jackson, Chesapeake
Brielle Newland, Eastern
Sadie Henry, Wellston
Baylee Howell, Oak Hill
Olivia Perkins, South Point
Jada Rogers, Ironton
Ciara McKinney, Nelsonville-York
Mollie Watts, Chesapeake
Emily Carpenter, Coal Grove
Whitney Howard, Rock Hill
Dani Akers, Rock Hill
Division 4
Lailyn Imbler, Trimble
Kayla Evan, Southern
Cara Taylor, Waterford
Briana Orsborne, Trimble
Halee Williams, Belpre
Jace Argriesti, Corning Miller
Riley Campbell, Trimble
Kylee Thompson, Symmes Valley
Lily Roberts, Waterford
Cassidy Roderus, Racine Southern
Adelynn Stevens, Trimble
Lilly Franchino, Waterford