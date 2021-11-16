SE Ohio Coaches All-District Volleyball

Published 1:29 am Tuesday, November 16, 2021

By Staff Reports

Southeast Ohio Volleyball

2021 Coaches All-District Team

Division 1

First Team

Natalie Pierce, Logan

Emily Arnold, Marietta

Sophie Evans, Marietta

Second Team

Brynn Parks, Logan

Grace Wojcik, Marietta

Kate Evans, Marietta

Third Team

Kylie Culbertson, Logan

Honorable Mention

Emaurice McKinney, Logan

Offensive Player of the Year

Ella Guthrie, Logan

Defensive Player of the Year

Anna Ritter, Marietta

All-Star Representative

Maddy Muntz, Marietta

Coach of the Year

Ron Kidder, Marietta

Division 2

First Team

Sydney Smith, Vinton County

Harper Bennett, Athens

Bailey Barnette, Gallipolis

Jenna Harrison, Gallipolis

Zoey Kiefer, Vinton County

Mallory Hawley, Meigs

Layken Mullins, Athens

Second Team

Regan Wilcoxon, Gallipolis

Bailee Toadvine, Athens

Madison Hall, River Valley

Kelly Jackson, Warren

Lacy Ward, Vinton County

Chanee Cremeens, Gallipolis

Ava Williams, Athens

Sydney Hughes, Jackson

Third Team

Gracee Goodwin, Warren

Lakyn Ellenwood, Warren

Bailey Davis, Athens

Riley Bradley, River Valley

Leah Roberts, River Valley

Jalyn Short, Gallipolis

Offensive Player of the Year

Cameron Zinn, Vinton County

Defensive Player of the Year

Kerrigan Ward, Vinton County

All-Star Representative

Cameron Zinn, Vinton County

Coach of the Year

Ashley Ervin, Vinton County

Division 3

First Team

Chloe Lehman, Nelsonville-York So.

Lexi Grissett, Alexander So.

Kalei Ngumire, Fairland Jr.

Mollie Watts, Chesapeake Sr.

Kaleigh Murphy, Coal Grove Sr.

Gracie Damron, Coal Grove Jr.

Lyndsey Robinson, Federal Hocking Jr.

J’lynn Risner, Rock Hill Fr.

Second Team

Macey Jordan, Alexander Sr.

Camille Hall, South Point So.

Brielle Newland, Eastern Sr.

Ryleigh Giffin, Nelsonville-York Sr.

Alyssa Burcham, Fairland Jr.

Jada Rogers, Ironton Sr.

Chloe Chambers, Oak Hill Jr.

Alexis Johnson, South Point Sr.

Third Team

Sadie Henry, Wellston Sr.

Whitney Howard, Rock Hill Sr.

Megan Maxon, Eastern Sr.

Kyleigh Montgomery, Coal Grove So.

Emma Edwards, Eastern So.

Baylee Howell, Oak Hill Sr.

Megan Wroblewski, Chesapeake Jr.

Honorable Mention

Juli Durst, Eastern

Sydney Reynolds, Eastern

Ciara McKinney, Nelsonville-York

Brooklyn Lovejoy, Fairland

Brooklyn Rowland, Fairland

Oliva Perkins, South Point

Maddy Evans, South Point

Kimrie Staley, South Point

Jordan Howard, Oak Hill

Chloe Potter, Oak Hill

Kelsie Fraley, Coal Grove

Emily Carpenter, Coal Grove

Kayla Jackson, Chesapeake

Emily Duncan, Chesapeake

Robin Isaacs, Chesapeake

Lola Hankins, Rock Hill

Hayleigh Risner, Rock Hill

Grace Hunter, Rock Hill

Graycie Brammer, Ironton

Teegan Carpenter, Ironton

Lydia Freeman, Ironton

Offensive Player of Year

Mackenzie Hurd, Nelsonville-York

Defensive Player of the Year

Evan Williams, Ironton

Coach of the Year

Wayne Dicken, Nelsonville-York

Coaches Achievement Award

Brandi Lanning, Eastern

Division 4

First Team

Kylee Thompson, Symmes Valley

Jacie Orsborne, Trimble

Cara Taylor, Waterford

Lily Roberts, Waterford

Briana Orsborne, Trimble

Cassidy Roderus, Racine Southern

Halee Williams, Belpre

Second Team

Adelynn Stevens, Trimble

Avery Wagner, Waterford

Jace Agriesti, Corning Miller

Kassidy Chaney, Racine Southern

Ryleigh Halley, South Gallia

Desiree Simpson, Symmes Valley

Lilly Franchino, Waterford

Third Team

Mackenzie Pottmeyer, Waterford

Alyssa Kieffer, Corning Miller

Kylee Jenkins, Symmes Valley

Sam McGee, Belpre

Shelby Stover, Miller

Lila Cooper, Racine Southern

Ellen Weaver, South Gallia

Lauren Wells, Symmes Valley

Honorable Mention

Jayden Agriesti, Corning Miller

Mary Beth Back, Symmes Valley

Offensive Player of the Year

Laikyn Imler, Trimble

Defensive Player of the Year

Riley Campbell, Trimble

Senior All-Star Representative

Laikyn Imler, Trimble

Coach of the Year

Shelley Lackey, Trimble

Coaches Achievement Award

Kim Barker, Waterford

District 13 Senior All-Star Showcase

Division 1&2

Ella Guthrie, Logan

Maddy Muntz, Marietta

Emily Arnold, Marietta

Kylie Culbertson, Logan

Mallory Hawley, Meigs

Cameron Zinn, Vinton County

Harper Bennette, Athens

Zoey Kiefer, Vinton County

Sophie Evans, Marietta

Brynn Parks, Logan

Grace Wojcik, Logan

Kelly Jackson, Warren

Kerrigan Ward, Vinton County

Sydney Smith, Vinton County

Bailey Barnette, Gallipolis

Layken Mullens, River Valley

Lacey Ward, Vinton County

Division 3

Macey Jordan, Alexander

Alexis Johnson, South Point

Megan Maxon, Eastern

Kamryn Karr, Wellston

Chloe Chambers, Oak Hill

Mackenzie Hurd, Nelsonville-York

Ryleigh Giffin, Nelsonville-York

Kaleigh Murphy, Coal Grove

Kayla Jackson, Chesapeake

Brielle Newland, Eastern

Sadie Henry, Wellston

Baylee Howell, Oak Hill

Olivia Perkins, South Point

Jada Rogers, Ironton

Ciara McKinney, Nelsonville-York

Mollie Watts, Chesapeake

Emily Carpenter, Coal Grove

Whitney Howard, Rock Hill

Dani Akers, Rock Hill

Division 4

Lailyn Imbler, Trimble

Kayla Evan, Southern

Cara Taylor, Waterford

Briana Orsborne, Trimble

Halee Williams, Belpre

Jace Argriesti, Corning Miller

Riley Campbell, Trimble

Kylee Thompson, Symmes Valley

Lily Roberts, Waterford

Cassidy Roderus, Racine Southern

Adelynn Stevens, Trimble

Lilly Franchino, Waterford

