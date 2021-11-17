Cecil Daniels

Sept. 15, 1929- Nov. 16, 2021

Cecil Daniels, 92, of South Point, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Community Hospice Care Center in Ashland, Kentucky. Cecil was born Sept. 15, 1929, in Logan, West Virginia, a son of the late Mart and Etta Daniels.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Kathryn Smith Daniels; six brothers; Arvis Daniels, Earl Daniels, Henry Daniels, Ervin Daniels, Jarvis Daniels, and David Daniels; and one sister, Helen Schmalstig.

Cecil was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a Mason for 75 years with the South Point Masonic Lodge Post #497.

He attended South Point Methodist Church for 65 years and was a member for many.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Daniels; one child, Karen Daniels (Larry) Stevens; and one brother, Howard Daniels.

Funeral Services will be noon Saturday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point.

Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to South Point Methodist Church, 202 3rd St E South Point, Ohio 45680.

Masks will be required to attend.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.