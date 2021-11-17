EDITORIAL: Help again for the holidays

Those in need will get a big help this holiday season from a group that has stepped up repeatedly over the last few years.

The South Hills Longbeards Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation will again be donating frozen tukeys to local food banks, churches and other charitable organizations this weekend, which will then be distributed throughout the region.

For instance, one of these is the Chesapeake CMO, which hosts an annual giveaway at the village’s community center each year, providing Christmas goods to hundreds of families in need.

This weekend, 950 turkeys will go to these groups, bringing the total for the past four years to 3,365 turkeys distributed.

Paid for through raffle tickets, as well the aid of local sponsors, the NWTF effort will help to ensure that those in need can have a proper Christmas dinner and a brighter holiday.

From Shop With a Cop, to Harvest for the Hungry’s giveaway to various school projects, this county is blessed with numerous charitable efforts this time of year and the work put into these makes a huge difference. We encourage all who can to donate.

And, if you know of any projects that could use promotion, please contact us and we will do our best to get the word out.