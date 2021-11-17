Mary Davidson

Feb. 20, 1946­–Nov. 9, 2021

Mary Beth “Beth” Davidson, 75, of Richmond, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at Compassionate Care Center, Richmond, Kentucky.

She was born Feb. 20, 1946, in Huntington, West Virginia, daughter of the late Thurston and Helen Swann.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved pets, Chelsey, Chloe and Gracie.

Beth was a graduate of Fairland High School, Class of 1964.

She was a member of the Glee Club and a Majorette in the marching band.

She continued her education at Shawnee State University and graduated in 1987 with an Associate’s Degree in Nursing.

She attended Southland Christian Church in Lexington, Kentucky.

Beth is survived by her loving husband, Tom Davidson; four daughters, Jill (Ronald) Starr, Kerri (Von) Virgin, Paige (John) DeLapa and Sara (Paul) Tadak; two sisters, Karen Smith and Pam (Larry) Musick; ten grandchildren, Victoria Starr,

Hunter (Courtney) Starr, Molly Starr, Heath Virgin, Reece Virgin, Lane Virgin, Alex DeLapa, Nicholas DeLapa, Olivia Tadak and Miles Tadak; three great grandchildren, Braxton, Lyla and Haven and her beloved puppy, Bentley.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at South Point Church of the Nazarene, South Point, with Pastors Charlie Lane and Dan Campbell officiating.

Friends may visit noon–2 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to South Point Church of the Nazarene, Beth Davidson Memorial Scholarship, 401 Solida Road, #1, South Point, OH 45680.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.