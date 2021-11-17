Thomas Williams

A SOLDIER WAS CALLED HOME

Always doing for others until the end

Tom wanted trees cut down so the new Internet tower could serve the community better.

Thomas Elbert Williams, 75, of Waterloo, loved living the country life.

He was born April 27, 1946, in Ironton, to the late Elbert “Eb” and Clara Henson Williams.

Tom graduated in 1964 from Ironton High School, where he excelled in band.

He has had some life-long, lasting classmate friends.

Tom met his “Waterloo” at the Ohio University Branch in Ironton.

Tom and Barbara celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary in September.

He is survived by his children, Craig Williams (Karen Terdoslavich), of South Point, Scott Williams, of Waterloo, and Helen (Chadi) Khairallah, of Fort Erie, Ontario Canada; his amazing and hilarious grandchildren, George Khairallah of Atlanta, Georgia, and Synthia Khairallah, of Fort Erie; brother-in-law, Jerry Kline; special niece, Sarah (Travis) Klaiber and her wonderful family; and nephews, Mitchell (Erin) Faulkner and Troy Faulkner of Columbus; fellow Lombard “Brat” that grew into a lifelong friend, fishing buddy and a true brother, Ron Welz.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Ron Williams; and two sisters, Janet Kline and Mary Ann Williams Faulkner.

Tom was a disabled Vietnam veteran, taught at Open Door Schools, where he started 4-H, Symmes Valley School District (Windsor) and Hannon Trace Elementary, where he coached basketball and volleyball.

He also coached Symmes Valley Little League, Senior League and Buddy Basketball.

Tom continued serving his community as a volunteer firefighter and first responder medic with SEOEMS and a gentleman farmer.

He was a member of Symmes Valley Veteran’s Posts, Disabled Veterans of Ironton and has been serving veterans and families of Lawrence County as commissioner.

Tom loved his fishing trips to Canada.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Fairview Baptist Church, 16309 State Route 775, Willow Wood.

Burial will follow at Aid Cemetery, Willow Wood.

Friends may visit two hours prior to the service at the church.

Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Symmes Valley Veterans, c/o Tim Carpenter, 3473 County Road 6, Kitts Hill, OH 45645, in Tom’s memory.

Symmes Valley Veterans will be the participating Honor Guard.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.