Tribune moves office downtown

In 1974, The Ironton Tribune moved to Fifth St. in Ironton from its downtown location on Railroad Street.

And, after nearly five decades, it’s returning to historic downtown Ironton.

The Ironton Tribune has found a new home in the Masonic Lawrence Lodge #198, located at 211 Center Street.

This space is notable for its tall, ornate ceilings, strong pillars and the large vault built into its walls, having started as Ironton City Savings Bank in 1916.

While the move and renovations are still in progress, the public can find The Ironton Tribune at its new location, starting today.

Mail to The Ironton Tribune can still be sent to P.O. Box 647, Ironton, Ohio 45638, an address which will remain unchanged.