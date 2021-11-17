Wanda Lynch

Feb. 4, 1957-Nov. 6, 2021

Wanda Jean Lynch, 64 of South Point, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

Wanda was born Feb. 4, 1957, in Wheelersburg, a daughter of Virginia Cook Lambert and the late Donald Lambert.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by one sister, Patricia Jenkins; and one brother, Ernest Lambert.

Wanda was an avid South Point Band of Gold Alumni and a longtime member of South Point Christian Church.

Additional survivors include her husband, Lonnie Lynch; three children, Kimberly Tschop, Lonnie Lynch, Jr. and Travis (Kim) Lynch; one sister, Paulette (Steve) Hanley of Pittsburgh, Texas; six grandchildren, Samantha McFarland, Timothy Lynch, Mason Lynch, Zane McFarland, Alex Lynch and Emily Lynch; her loving extended family; and special friends.

Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are pending.

