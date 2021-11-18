Man shot entering ex-girlfriend’s home

Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 18, 2021

By Staff Reports

PROCTORVILLE — A man trying to enter his ex-girlfriend’s house in the early morning hours of Monday was hospitalized after she shot him.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting which happened around 2:35 a.m.

Officers responded to 306 Township Road 1057, Proctorville, where they met with the occupant of the home, 31-year-old Natasha Clark, who advised deputies that she had shot her estranged boyfriend, 35-year-old Nathan Dement, of 12125 State Route 217, Scottown, as he tried to enter through her front door.

Dement suffered one wound to the chest from a small caliber handgun.

He was treated at the scene by Lawrence County EMS and was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in

Huntington, West Virginia, where he remains in stable condition.

This investigation is ongoing and is still in the early stages.

