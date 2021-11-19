Celia Haynes

Celia Haynes, 70, of Ironton, died on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, surrounded by her family.

Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton,

with Pastor Kenny Waller officiating. Burial will follow in Hanging Rock Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be 1:30 p.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer online condolences, please visit: www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.