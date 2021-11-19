Colleen Gossett

Feb. 12, 1937–Nov. 16, 2021

Colleen Cloran Gossett, 84, of Savannah, Georgia, formerly of Ashland, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Spanish Oaks Retreat and Hospice in Savannah, Georgia.

Colleen was born Feb. 12, 1937, in Ashland, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Lawrence Luke and Thelma Weinfurtner Cloran.

She was a devout Catholic and a member of Holy Family Catholic Church where she was a school teacher and principal at Holy Family Catholic School for many years.

She obtained her Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Mt. St. Joseph University in Cincinnati.

She then went on and obtained her Master’s degree in School Administration from Morehead State University in Morehead, Kentucky.

She was awarded the Teacher of the Year for the State of Kentucky in 1980. Later, she was awarded the Principal of the Year for the state of Kentucky in 1997.

She was past President of Ashland Jr. Women’s Club.

She performed a lot of volunteer work for various organizations.

She is preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her loving husband, John Patrick “Jack” Gossett, who passed in 1967; and a sister, Sharon Cloran.

She is survived by a son, John P. Gossett II (Bonnie) of Savannah, Georgia; a daughter, Ann Marie Sally; two brothers, Louis Cloran (Sandy), of Ironton, and Lawrence Cloran (Maureen), of Charlotte, North Carolina, four grandchildren, Kristen and Charles Gossett and Ashley and Stephanie Hinton; and seven great-grandchildren.

A mass of Christian Burial will be conducted Monday at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church by the V. Rev. D. Andrew Gardner, KHS, with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Friends may call at the church one hour before services at the church on Monday.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to Holy Family School, 932 Winchester Ave, Ashland, Kentucky 41101.

Lazear Funeral home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Gossett.