Dwight Waldon

Dwight Ivan Waldon, 68, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his mother Sonia Waldon of Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, West Virginia. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.