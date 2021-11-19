Dwight Waldon

Published 11:14 am Friday, November 19, 2021

By Obituaries

Dwight Waldon

Dwight Ivan Waldon, 68, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his mother Sonia Waldon of Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, West Virginia. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

More News

Remembering to give thanks every day

GALLERY: Ironton Wizardfest 2021 – Vol. 2

Joseph McDonald

Rusty Thomas

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you agree with Ironton’s decision to replace the economic devlopment fee with a hotel tax?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...