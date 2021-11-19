Larry Miller

July 23, 1947–Nov. 10, 2021

Larry Franklin Miller, 74, born July 23, 1947, in Waterloo, to George Dewey Miller and Evelyn Rosemond Evans Miller, passed away Nov. 10, 2021, in Marion County, Ocala, Florida.

Larry was preceded in death by both parents; sisters, Jean Kelly and Faye Riggsby; and brother Roy Miller.

Larry is survived by his wife, Lavonna Rose Miller; his sons, David (Kelley) Miller and Aaron Miller; and his grandchildren, Lauren Miller, Andrew Miller, Emily Miller and Alyson Miller. He is also survived by one sister, Georgia Drenning; former sister-in-law, Donna Miller, along with extended family members.

Larry was a graduate of Symmes Valley High School in Lawrence County.

He was a member of Waterloo Masonic Lodge 532.

He was employed in the construction industry and was a lifetime member of both the International Union of Operating Engineers and the Ohio Operating Engineers Local 18, where he served as Vice President of Local 18 and District 3 Head Business Agent.

Upon retirement, he moved to Florida where he enjoyed fishing, kayaking, trap shooting, garden tractor pulling and traveling.

According to Larry’s wishes there will not be a funeral service.

A family memorial service in Ohio is planned for a later date.