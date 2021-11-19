Michael Jenkins

Michael P. Jenkins, 62, of Pedro, died on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 at Kings Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Bro. Dave Schug and Bro. Randy Patrick officiating. Burial will follow in Lawrence Cemetery, Pedro. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

