Michael Jenkins

Published 11:06 am Friday, November 19, 2021

By Obituaries

Michael Jenkins

Michael P. Jenkins, 62, of Pedro, died on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 at Kings Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Bro. Dave Schug and Bro. Randy Patrick officiating. Burial will follow in Lawrence Cemetery, Pedro.  Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.
To offer the Jenkins family condolences, please visit: www.phillipsfuneralhome.net

More News

Remembering to give thanks every day

GALLERY: Ironton Wizardfest 2021 – Vol. 2

Joseph McDonald

Rusty Thomas

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you agree with Ironton’s decision to replace the economic devlopment fee with a hotel tax?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...