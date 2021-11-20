Are you ready for some basketball? (With Gallery)

Forget the jump ball. It’s time for a jump start.

Six girls teams and two boys teams will get a jump start on the 2021-22 basketball season this week with the rest of the area teams in action over the next two weeks.

The season begins on Tuesday as the Gallipolis Blue Angels visit the St. Joseph Lady Flyers while the Rock Hill Redwomen entertain the Symmes Valley Lady Vikings.

The action continues on Wednesday as the Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers travel to Athens and the Coal Grove Lady Hornets go to Oak Hill to face the Lady Oaks.

The Fairland Lady Dragons will play Leesburg Fairfield on Saturday but the game will be at the Hoosier Gym in Indiana.

The Coal Grove Hornets and Green Bobcats get the boys’ season going as they face each other on Friday in The Wendy’s Classic at Portsmouth.

Coal Grove will return to Portsmouth on Saturday to play Ripley.