EDITORIAL: Seven years and counting

If you’ve driven through South Point on U.S. 52 in the last day, you’ve, no doubt, seen the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce headquarters is decorated for the holidays and drawing quite a crowd.

In the seven years since its founding, the Festival of Trees and its accompany Christmas Market have grown exponentially, with this year’s return of the event from COVID-19 closures their largest yet.

Chamber director Shirley Dyer has overseen it since its beginning and has worked to bring the community together for the showcase.

From involving county elementary schools to getting businesses to decorate trees to recruiting local artisans and food providers as vendors, it puts on display the best the county has to offer.

And through funds raised, it contributes to scholarships in the county and community development efforts, helping to support good causes.

If you get a chance, stop by today for its wrap up, which will feature Kids Day events and an evening of music.

It will serve as fun for the entire family and help to get you in the holiday spirit.