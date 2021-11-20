Thanksgiving dinner to be served at farmers market in Ironton.

A free Thanksgiving dinner will be served at the Ironton Farmers Market on Thursday.

Vicki Roach, who is organizing the event with volunteers, said it will take place from 4-5 p.m.

“Anyone can come,” she said.

Roach said if anyone knows of a person who is unable to make it and needs a meal, deliveries can be arranged by contacting her at 740-646-4243.