Troops to get Ohio-grown Christmas trees

Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) and Ohio Christmas Tree Association (OCTA) are partnering once again to send American troops stationed throughout the world an Ohio-grown Christmas tree. Operation Evergreen is an annual event being held today at ODA’s Reynoldsburg campus and organized by the Ohio Christmas Tree Association.

“Ohio Department of Agriculture is proud to be part of this holiday tradition that helps bring a piece of home to our military troops,” said Ohio Department of Agriculture director Dorothy Pelanda. “It is one small way we can help say thank you to those men and women who sacrifice time at home with their families for the greater good of serving our country.”

Trees are donated by various Ohio Christmas tree growers and inspected by ODA nursery inspectors before being sent to soldiers serving in the armed forces overseas.

In addition to the trees, decorations were donated by local schools, churches, and veterans’ groups, ensuring the military units receiving the trees will have all that is needed to celebrate the holidays.

Operation Evergreen is sponsored by the OCTA with the help of UPS. OCTA has delivered Christmas trees to troops stationed overseas since 1995.