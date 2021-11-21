Ali helps Marshall run by Charlotte, 49-28
Published 12:07 am Sunday, November 21, 2021
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Rasheen Ali rushed for 203 yards and three touchdowns and Marshall beat Charlotte 49-28 on Saturday to remain in the race for the Conference USA East Division title.
Marshall (7-4, 5-2) will face division leader Western Kentucky (7-4, 6-1) next Saturday with the winner earning a trip to the C-USA championship on Dec. 3.
Ali’s 25-yard run opened the scoring for Marshall and he added a short touchdown run in the second quarter for a 14-7 lead. Ali’s 4-yard score late in the third capped a string 28 unanswered points for a 42-14 lead.
Sheldon Evans added 68 yards on the ground with two TDs for Marshall.
Chris Reynolds was 19-of-34 passing for 176 yards and three scores for Charlotte (5-6, 3-4). Cameron Dollar caught two TD passes.
|Marshall
|7
|14
|21
|7
|=
|49
|Charlotte
|7
|7
|0
|14
|=
|28
First Quarter
CHAR–Pearson 6 pass from C.Reynolds (Cruz kick), 8:42.
MRSH–Ali 25 run (Ciucci kick), 5:14.
Second Quarter
MRSH–Ali 5 run (Ciucci kick), 12:12.
CHAR–Dollar 21 pass from C.Reynolds (Cruz kick), 4:13.
MRSH–Gammage 64 pass from Wells (Ciucci kick), 3:26.
Third Quarter
MRSH–Gaines 22 pass from Wells (Ciucci kick), 11:49.
MRSH–S.Evans 15 run (Ciucci kick), 7:45.
MRSH–Ali 4 run (Ciucci kick), 2:07.
Fourth Quarter
CHAR–Dollar 4 pass from C.Reynolds (Cruz kick), 11:37.
MRSH–S.Evans 25 run (Ciucci kick), 8:36.
CHAR–McEachern 5 pass from J.Foster (Cruz kick), 4:33.
___
|MRSH
|CHAR
|First downs
|30
|23
|Total Net Yards
|588
|372
|Rushes-yards
|44-321
|31-127
|Passing
|267
|245
|Punt Returns
|1–5
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|2-31
|4-86
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-28-0
|25-41-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Punts
|1-41.0
|2-46.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|7-65
|5-50
|Time of Possession
|29:16
|30:44
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING–Marshall, Ali 23-203, S.Evans 9-68, Zban 3-20, Payne 3-18, Wells 4-16, (Team) 2-(minus 4). Charlotte, Byrd 14-61, Camp 8-45, McEachern 4-14, C.Reynolds 4-9, (Team) 1-(minus 2).
PASSING–Marshall, Wells 21-28-0-267. Charlotte, C.Reynolds 19-34-1-176, Foster 6-7-0-69.
RECEIVING–Marshall, Harrison 5-38, Keaton 4-35, Gaines 4-27, Gammage 3-78, Ali 3-24, W.Johnson 2-65. Charlotte, Dubose 6-70, Pearson 4-56, Dollar 4-50, Spencer 4-33, Byrd 3-14, Camp 2-11, McEachern 2-11.
MISSED FIELD GOALS–Marshall, Ciucci 32. Charlotte, Cruz 44.