Ali helps Marshall run by Charlotte, 49-28

Published 12:07 am Sunday, November 21, 2021

By The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Rasheen Ali rushed for 203 yards and three touchdowns and Marshall beat Charlotte 49-28 on Saturday to remain in the race for the Conference USA East Division title.

Marshall (7-4, 5-2) will face division leader Western Kentucky (7-4, 6-1) next Saturday with the winner earning a trip to the C-USA championship on Dec. 3.

Ali’s 25-yard run opened the scoring for Marshall and he added a short touchdown run in the second quarter for a 14-7 lead. Ali’s 4-yard score late in the third capped a string 28 unanswered points for a 42-14 lead.

Sheldon Evans added 68 yards on the ground with two TDs for Marshall.

Chris Reynolds was 19-of-34 passing for 176 yards and three scores for Charlotte (5-6, 3-4). Cameron Dollar caught two TD passes.

 

Marshall 7 14 21 7 = 49
Charlotte 7 7 0 14 = 28

First Quarter

CHAR–Pearson 6 pass from C.Reynolds (Cruz kick), 8:42.

MRSH–Ali 25 run (Ciucci kick), 5:14.

Second Quarter

MRSH–Ali 5 run (Ciucci kick), 12:12.

CHAR–Dollar 21 pass from C.Reynolds (Cruz kick), 4:13.

MRSH–Gammage 64 pass from Wells (Ciucci kick), 3:26.

Third Quarter

MRSH–Gaines 22 pass from Wells (Ciucci kick), 11:49.

MRSH–S.Evans 15 run (Ciucci kick), 7:45.

MRSH–Ali 4 run (Ciucci kick), 2:07.

Fourth Quarter

CHAR–Dollar 4 pass from C.Reynolds (Cruz kick), 11:37.

MRSH–S.Evans 25 run (Ciucci kick), 8:36.

CHAR–McEachern 5 pass from J.Foster (Cruz kick), 4:33.

___

MRSH CHAR
First downs 30 23
Total Net Yards 588 372
Rushes-yards 44-321 31-127
Passing 267 245
Punt Returns 1–5 0-0
Kickoff Returns 2-31 4-86
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 21-28-0 25-41-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 0-0
Punts 1-41.0 2-46.5
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 7-65 5-50
Time of Possession 29:16 30:44

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Marshall, Ali 23-203, S.Evans 9-68, Zban 3-20, Payne 3-18, Wells 4-16, (Team) 2-(minus 4). Charlotte, Byrd 14-61, Camp 8-45, McEachern 4-14, C.Reynolds 4-9, (Team) 1-(minus 2).

PASSING–Marshall, Wells 21-28-0-267. Charlotte, C.Reynolds 19-34-1-176, Foster 6-7-0-69.

RECEIVING–Marshall, Harrison 5-38, Keaton 4-35, Gaines 4-27, Gammage 3-78, Ali 3-24, W.Johnson 2-65. Charlotte, Dubose 6-70, Pearson 4-56, Dollar 4-50, Spencer 4-33, Byrd 3-14, Camp 2-11, McEachern 2-11.

MISSED FIELD GOALS–Marshall, Ciucci 32. Charlotte, Cruz 44.

