Balanced Lady Vikings rout Ripley in opener

MANCHESTER­— It looks like the Symmes Valley Lady Vikings are going to be a good team, with team being the key word.

The Lady Vikings had nine different players score as they rolled past the Ripley Lady Blue Jays 74-52 in the Manchester Tip-Off Classic on Saturday in their season opener.

Desiree Simpson had 16 point, 9 rebounds and 4 steals to lead the Lady Vikings. Jenna Malone had 12 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists while Kylee Thompson had 15 points and 3 steals.

“It was nice to start with a win,” said Lady Vikings’ coach Shannon Pierce. “We were really balanced on offense. We had nine people score and only committed eight turnovers.”

Riley Finn had a game-high 25 points including six 3-pointers. Grace Taylor scored 14 and Kenlee Finn added 9 points.

Six different players scored as the Lady Vikings took a 12-9 first quarter lead.

The offense exploded with 26 points in the second quarter to open up a 38-22 cushion at the half.

Thompson scored 8 points to lead the onslaught. Malone hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 points while Lyons and Simpson scored 4 each.

Riley Finn knocked down three 3-pointers and scored all of Ripley’s points.

Simpson dropped a trey and scored 7 points, Thompson had 5 points and Malone got 4 more points as the lead ballooned to 66-32.

Pierce emptied his bench in the fourth quarter which enabled Ripley to cut into the deficit.

Riley had three more 3-pointers and scored 10 points while Taylor had 6 points and Kenlee Finn 4.

Symmes Valley plays at future Southern Ohio Conference opponent South Gallia on Monday.

Sym. Valley 12 26 28 8 = 74

Ripley 9 13 10 20 = 52

SYMMES VALLEY (1-0): Jenna Malone 2 1 5-5 12, Morgan Lyons 3 0 2-2 8, Hailee Beckett 3 0 0-0 6, Jordan Ellison 3 0 0-0 6, Carly Durst 0 0 0-0 0, Desiree Simpson 5 1 3-5 16, Kylee Thompson 6 0 3-3 15, Hailee Gordon 2 0 1-1 5, Lindsey Thompson 2 0 0-0 4, Allie Day 0 0 0-0 0, Jayda Patterson 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 29-68 14-16 74. 3-pt goals: 2-18. Rebounds: 35 (Simpson 9, Malone 6, Ellison 6, Gordon 5). Assists: 17 (Malone 7, Ellison 3). Steals: 17 (Simpson 4, Thompson3, Malone 3). Fouls: 14 Fouled out: None.

RIPLEY (0-1): Elane Hutchinson 2 0 0-0 4, Grace Taylor 6 0 2-5 14, Kenlee Finn 3 1 0-0 9, Riley Finn 3 6 1-2 25, Leslie Abbott 0 0 0-0 0, Alexis Armcraft 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 7 3-7 52. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.