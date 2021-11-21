Greenup Christmas parade set for Dec. 11

Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 21, 2021

By Staff Reports

GREENUP, Ky. — The Greenup Old Fashion Days committee, in conjunction with the Greenup Beautification Committee, Greenup County Fiscal Court and the City of Greenup will host the City of Greenup’s Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 11.

The parade will begin at 4 p.m. Line up will begin at 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church at 1116 East Main St. in Greenup.

If you or your group are interested in participating in the Greenup Christmas Parade, feel free to join us and help us celebrate Christmas in Greenup, Kentucky.

For more information, please contact 606-923-6281.

