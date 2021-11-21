Historic church walk set for Dec. 4

The Lawrence County Historical Society’s annual historic church walk will return next month.

According to Sue Lunsford, with the society, the event will take place, starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday Dec. 4.

The walk encompasses many of the city’s historic churches, where participants will hear about the history of each and be treated to Christmas music and holiday messages along the way.

The walk will start at First Baptist Church, located 304 S. Fifth St.

Along the way, members of the Rock Hill High School band will perform for those walking.

There is no cost for the event, which wraps up at the Lawrence County Museum, where cider and cookies are served.

Lunsford also said the museum has now been decorated for the holidays and will be open from 1-4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays until the weekend before Christmas.

Lunsford said those attending the guided walk, which takes place mostly after dark, should bring flashlights and dress warmly.