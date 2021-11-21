Historic church walk set for Dec. 4

Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 21, 2021

By Heath Harrison

Visitors enter Christ Episcopal Church on the Lawrence County Museum’s 2018 historic church walk. This year’s event is set for Dec. 4. (The Tribune/Heath Harrison)

The Lawrence County Historical Society’s annual historic church walk will return next month.

According to Sue Lunsford, with the society, the event will take place, starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday Dec. 4.

The walk encompasses many of the city’s historic churches, where participants will hear about the history of each and be treated to Christmas music and holiday messages along the way.

The walk will start at First Baptist Church, located 304 S. Fifth St.

Along the way, members of the Rock Hill High School band will perform for those walking.

There is no cost for the event, which wraps up at the Lawrence County Museum, where cider and cookies are served.

Lunsford also said the museum has now been decorated for the holidays and will be open from 1-4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays until the weekend before Christmas.

Lunsford said those attending the guided walk, which takes place mostly after dark, should bring flashlights and dress warmly.

More News

OSU’s Wilson becoming an elite wide receiver

Bengals, Raiders look to reverse recent slides

Balanced Lady Vikings rout Ripley in opener

Lady Pointers fall in opener to Lady Rebels

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you agree with Ironton’s decision to replace the economic devlopment fee with a hotel tax?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...