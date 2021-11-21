Lady Pointers fall in opener to Lady Rebels

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SOUTH POINT ­— It wasn’t the start coach Dave Adams wanted, but at least it was a starting point.

The South Point Lady Pointers began the season against a strong South Gallia Lady Rebels team and fell 49-39.

“South Gallia has a good team,” said Adams. “We played hard. We have some things we need to improve upon, but there were some positives to build on moving into conference play.”

The Lady Pointers visit Portsmouth on Monday, Nov. 29, in an Ohio Valley Conference game.

Sarah Mitchell scored 15 points and Camille Hall had 10 points to lead the Lady Pointers.

South Gallia had three players in double figures with Emma Clary scoring 15 points, Macie Sanders 12 — all on 3-pointers — and Jessie Rutt had 11.

The game was tied 7-7 after the first quarter as Mitchell got 5 points for South Point and Clary 4 for the Lady Rebels.

South Gallia opened up a 26-17 halftime lead as Rutt hit a pair of 3-pointers while Clary got 4 points and Sanders hit a 3-pointer.

Mitchell had 4 more points for the Lady Pointers.

Clary and Sanders hit 3-pointers as South Gallia extended its lead to 34-20 by outscoring the Lady Pointers 8-3.

In the fourth quarter, Rutt was 3-of-5 at the foul line and scored 5 points, Clary 4 and Sanders had another trey as South Gallia outscored South Point 15-9.

South Gallia 7 19 8 15 = 49

South Point 7 10 3 9 = 39

SOUTH GALLIA (1-0): Emma Clary 6 1 0-0 15, Lindsey Wells 0 ` 0-0 3, Tori Triplett 3 0 0-0 6, Macie Sanders 0 4 0-2 12, Jessie Rutt 1 2 3-5 11, Ryleigh Halley 0 0 2-2 2. Totals: 10 8 5-7 49. Fouls: 9 Fouled out: None.

SOUTH POINT (0-1): Kaelyn Jones 1 0 0-0 2, Liz Ermalovich 2 0 0-0 4, Camille Hall 5 0 0-0 10, Sarah Mitchell 6 0 3-4 15, Jasmyn Jones 0 0 0-0 0, Emma Saddler 1 0 0-0 2, Karmen Bruton 0 2 0-0 6, Kimrie Staley 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 2 3-4 39. Fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.