LaRose announces new October business filings as Ohio bears down on all-time record

With 14,140 new business filings in October, Ohio entrepreneurs are close to breaking the record total for 2020 with two full months remaining to create a business. Ohioans have submitted a total of 170,740 new business filings through October this year versus last year’s record of 171,073 new filings from January to December.

“We are witnessing the hard work and enterprise of Ohio entrepreneurs not only breaking records, but making a difference in their communities,” said Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said. “Despite residual economic uncertainties from the coronavirus and anti-business policies coming from Washington, Ohioans are taking chances to provide for their families and build their own way through a pandemic, better than DC can.”

Establishing a new business in Ohio has become increasingly quick, easy, and inexpensive through the Ohio Secretary of State’s Ohio Business Central website, OhioBusinessCentral.gov. Ohio’s business-friendly climate and the array of resources available to Ohio entrepreneurs have helped Ohio maintain our economic momentum throughout 2021.

New business filings are classified as forms filed with the Ohio Secretary of State that declare the formation of a business entity, including for-profit, non-profit and professional corporations, limited liability companies, partnerships, limited partnerships and limited liability partnerships. Filing as a business in Ohio does not guarantee the company will begin operations, be profitable or create jobs.

QUICK FACTS:

• 14,140 new businesses were created in Ohio in October 2021

• 170,740 new businesses have been created in the first ten months of 2021

• New business filings through October of this year show an 18 percent increase over the first ten months of 2020 (145,157)

• New business filings in 2020 totaled 171,073, beating 2019’s previous record of 130,621

• Ohio entrepreneurs can visit OhioSoS.gov/BusinessResources to discover the helpful opportunities available to them that can help them start and grow their business.