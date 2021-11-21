OHSAA Football Playoff Scores
Published 12:05 am Sunday, November 21, 2021
Ohio High School Athletic Association
Saturday’s Football Playoff Scores
Division V
Region 17
Kirtland 38, Canfield S. Range 15
Region 18
Ottawa-Glandorf 37, Elyria Cath. 6
Region 19
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 20, Wheelersburg 17
Region 20
Versailles 28, Camden Preble Shawnee 0
Division VI
Region 21
New Middletown Spring. 43, Mogadore 27
Region 22
Carey 31, Liberty Center 7
Region 23
- Jefferson 16, Beverly Ft. Frye 14
Region 24
Coldwater 49, Harrod Allen E. 7
Division VII
Region 25
Warren JFK 20, Dalton 13, OT
Region 26
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 54, Lima Cent. Cath. 26
Region 27
Newark Cath. 35, Shadyside 20
Region 28
Maria Stein Marion Local 27, St. Henry 8
Friday’s Football Playoff Scores
Division I
Region 1
Lakewood St. Edward 41, Medina 6
Region 2
Springfield 27, Marysville 0
Region 3
Cols. Upper Arlington 21, Pickerington Cent. 14, 3OT
Region 4
Cin. Moeller 21, W. Chester Lakota W. 17
Division II
Region 5
Akr. Hoban 49, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 30
Region 6
Avon 43, Tol. Cent. Cath. 42, OT
Region 7
Green 26, Massillon 25
Region 8
Cin. Winton Woods 38, Piqua 17
Division III
Region 9
Chardon 31, Dover 3
Region 10
Millersburg W. Holmes 31, Parma Hts. Holy Name 21
Region 11
Granville 57, Mt. Orab Western Brown 49
Region 12
Hamilton Badin 21, Bellbrook 9
Division IV
Region 13
Youngs. Ursuline 64, Beloit W. Branch 35
Region 14
Port Clinton 49, Van Wert 21
Region 15
Bloom-Carroll 14, St. Clairsville 3
Region 16
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 28, Cin. McNicholas 27