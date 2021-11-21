OHSAA Football Playoff Scores

Published 12:05 am Sunday, November 21, 2021

By kandithompson

Ohio High School Athletic Association

Saturday’s Football Playoff Scores

Division V

Region 17

Kirtland 38, Canfield S. Range 15

Region 18

Ottawa-Glandorf 37, Elyria Cath. 6

Region 19

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 20, Wheelersburg 17

Region 20

Versailles 28, Camden Preble Shawnee 0

Division VI

Region 21

New Middletown Spring. 43, Mogadore 27

Region 22

Carey 31, Liberty Center 7

Region 23

  1. Jefferson 16, Beverly Ft. Frye 14

Region 24

Coldwater 49, Harrod Allen E. 7

Division VII

Region 25

Warren JFK 20, Dalton 13, OT

Region 26

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 54, Lima Cent. Cath. 26

Region 27

Newark Cath. 35, Shadyside 20

Region 28

Maria Stein Marion Local 27, St. Henry 8

 

Friday’s Football Playoff Scores

Division I

Region 1

Lakewood St. Edward 41, Medina 6

Region 2

Springfield 27, Marysville 0

Region 3

Cols. Upper Arlington 21, Pickerington Cent. 14, 3OT

Region 4

Cin. Moeller 21, W. Chester Lakota W. 17

Division II

Region 5

Akr. Hoban 49, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 30

Region 6

Avon 43, Tol. Cent. Cath. 42, OT

Region 7

Green 26, Massillon 25

Region 8

Cin. Winton Woods 38, Piqua 17

Division III

Region 9

Chardon 31, Dover 3

Region 10

Millersburg W. Holmes 31, Parma Hts. Holy Name 21

Region 11

Granville 57, Mt. Orab Western Brown 49

Region 12

Hamilton Badin 21, Bellbrook 9

Division IV

Region 13

Youngs. Ursuline 64, Beloit W. Branch 35

Region 14

Port Clinton 49, Van Wert 21

Region 15

Bloom-Carroll 14, St. Clairsville 3

Region 16

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 28, Cin. McNicholas 27

