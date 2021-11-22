Brenda Sanders

Brenda Sanders

Brenda VanHorn Sanders, 66, of Ironton, died on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, surrounded by family at King’s Daughter’s Medical Center in Ashland, after a short illness.
She is survived by her husband, Rick (Donald) Sanders.

A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton,

with her son, Jeremy Travis, officiating. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery, 824 Lorain Street, Ironton.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

