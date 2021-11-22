Ironton youth basketball tourney set Dec. 30

Published 1:12 am Monday, November 22, 2021

By Staff Reports

The fourth annual Ironton Youth Basketball Tournament will be held from Dec. 30 to Jan. 2.

Divisions will be for girls in grades 3-4 and 5-6. Boys will use the same divisions.

Entry fee is $100 and players need to be from the same school teams only. Registration deadline is Dec. 21.

Format is guaranteed 2 pool games and a single elimination tournament.

Games will be played at the Ironton Middle School gyms. Tournament is sponsored by the middle school baseball team.

Interested teams should contact Jason Philyaw at (740) 646-2973 or Craig Harvey at (740) 550-4278.

