Richard Payne

July 27, 1934–Nov. 22, 2021

Richard Neal Payne, 87, of Pedro, passed away Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at ProMedica Nursing and Rehabilitation in South Point.

He was born July 27, 1934, to the late Carl B. and Georgie (McMahon) Payne, and is survived by his wife of 68 years, Nell (Robinson) Payne.

Richard graduated from Waterloo High School and retired from the Carlyle Tile Company after 18 years of service and he was also a dairy farmer.

He was a member of Slabfork Independent Church, Pedro.

In addition to her parents he was preceded in death by his in-laws, Charles and Bertha (Arrington) Robinson.

Along with his wife, those left to celebrate his life are two special nephews, James and Mike Miller.

The funeral service will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton with Pastor Clyde Pennington officiating. Burial will follow in Slabfork Cemetery, Pedro. Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

To make online condolences to the Payne family please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.