Rita Boggs

Published 7:48 am Monday, November 22, 2021

By Obituaries

Rita Boggs

Rita Gail (Young) Boggs, 60, of Ironton, formerly of Willow Wood, died on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at the Community Hospice Care Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Mt. Pleasant (Old Baptist) Freewill Baptist Church, with Pastor Larry Casteel officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant (Old Baptist) Cemetery.

Friends may call Tuesday, noon until the time of the service at the church.

Phillips Funeral Home is honored to assist the Boggs family with arrangements.

To offer online condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

More News

Brenda Sanders

Ironton youth basketball tourney set Dec. 30

Men abused by team doctor seek different response by Ohio State

Brown denies obtaining fake COVID vaccine card for $10G

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you agree with Ironton’s decision to replace the economic devlopment fee with a hotel tax?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...