Rita Boggs

Rita Gail (Young) Boggs, 60, of Ironton, formerly of Willow Wood, died on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at the Community Hospice Care Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Mt. Pleasant (Old Baptist) Freewill Baptist Church, with Pastor Larry Casteel officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant (Old Baptist) Cemetery.

Friends may call Tuesday, noon until the time of the service at the church.

Phillips Funeral Home is honored to assist the Boggs family with arrangements.

