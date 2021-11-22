The UPS Store in Ashland/Russell celebrates 20 years

ASHLAND, Ky. — During the month of December, The UPS Store, located at 378 Diederich Blvd. in Ashland, Kentucky is celebrating its 20-year anniversary. To honor the occasion and demonstrate their continued commitment to the community, the location is hosting a month-long celebration.

Plans for the anniversary celebration include donations to the community, drawings and daily giveaways

“Since opening our doors on Dec. 2, 2001, it’s been a pleasure getting to know our customers. We really take pride in helping to meet their individual shipping, postal and business needs,” said Jo Simons, The UPS Store franchisee. “We’re looking forward to many more years of serving the Ashland, Russell, and surrounding communities.”

In addition to domestic and international shipping, The UPS Store offers full-service packaging; digital printing and online printing; black-and-white and color copies; document finishing (binding, laminating, etc.); printing services (business cards, letterhead, rubber stamps, etc.); notary; custom crating and shipping for large items (furniture, artwork, motorcycles, etc.); mailbox and postal services; office and packaging supplies; and more.

The UPS Store location’s hours of operation are Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-7 p.m., from Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturdays and close on Sundays. For additional information, visit locations.theupsstore.com/4150 or call 606-920-9955.

With more than 5,000 locations across North America, The UPS Store network comprises the nation’s largest franchise system of retail shipping, postal, print and business service centers.