Aretta Morgan

Aretta “Mae” Morgan, 69, of Kitts Hill, died on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at her residence.

She is survived by her husband, Denny Morgan.

Per her wishes, there will be no services.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

To honor Mae’s memory donations may be made to the Lawrence County Animal Shelter, 1302 CR-24, Ironton, OH 45638.

To offer online condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.