Chesapeake Christmas program set for Dec. 2

CHESAPEAKE — A Christmas program will take place in Chesapeake’s Village Park on Dec. 2.

The event, organized by Hometown Love, a local beautification group, is scheduled for 6 p.m. and will feature a visit from Santa Claus on a fire truck.

Typicially, the village hosts a treelighting in Triangle Park, organized by the Chesapeake Area Citizens Coalition, but that event will not take place this year, Dick Gilpin, with the group, said.

Gilpin said the trees at that site would still be lit.

Gilpin encouraged everyone to attend Hometown Love’s event in Village Park.

“It should be a lot of fun,” he said.