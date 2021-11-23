Cynthia Amick

June 15, 1958– Nov. 17, 2021

Cynthia “Cindy” (Connor) Amick, 63, of Columbus, formerly of Coal Grove, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Ohio State Medical Center – East, Columbus.

Cindy was born June 15, 1958, in Ironton, a daughter to the late Albert T. Sloan and Georgie (Brammer) Gullett.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry Amick.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Pastor Mike Huff officiating. Burial will follow in Leatherwood Cemetery.

Visitation will be Wednesday, noon until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the Amick family condolences, please visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.