Donald Raines

Donald “Don” Eugene Raines, 76, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Clinton Raines.

Funeral services will be Friday at 2 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Visitation will be held one hour before the service at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be conveyed to the family at ww.ehallfuneralhome.com.