Lady Flyers can’t get going in loss to Blue Angels
Published 11:47 pm Tuesday, November 23, 2021
Jim Walker
It wasn’t a bad start in the first quarter, but the St. Joseph Lady Flyers could have done without the next three quarters.
The Lady Flyers started well against a heavily-favored Gallipolis team, but the Blue Angels put their defensive focus on Bella Whaley and went on to post a 47-22 win on Tuesday.
Whaley was the leading scorer for St. Joseph last season but was limited to just 5-of-8 from the foul line. She did manage to haul down 8 rebounds.
Laiken Unger had 4 points and 6 rebounds in the Lady Flyers’ season opener.
Asia Griffin had 12 points and Chanee Cremeens scored 10 to place Gallipolis.
Unger and Damron scored 4 points each as the Lady Flyers trailed just 13-9 after the first quarter. Cremeens had 5 points for Gallipolis.
But St. Joseph manager just 2 points in each of the second and third quarters — all fouls shots by Bella Whaley – as they fell behind 37-13.
Griffin scored 6 of Gallipolis’ 9 points in the second quarter to make it 22-11 at the half.
But Regan Wilcoxon hit a pair of 3-pointers as the Blue Angels outscored the Lady Flyers 15-2 in the third quarter to take control.
Addie Philabaun scored 4 points and McKenzie Wilds 3 in the fourth quarter for the Lady Flyers.
St. Joseph hosts Symmes Valley on Monday.
Gallipolis 13 9 15 10 = 47
St. Joseph 9 2 2 9 = 22
GALLIPOLIS (NA): Preslee Reed 1 0 0-0 0, Regan Wilcoxon 1 2 0-0 8, Emma Hammons 3 0 0-4 6, Chanee Cremeens 3 0 3-7 10, Callie Wilson 0 0 0-0 0, Gretta Patterson 1 0 0-0 2, Kenya Peck 2 0 3-4 7, Elizabeth Hout 0 0 0-0 0, Asia Griffin 6 0 0-0 12. Totals: 17 2 7-13 47. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: None.
- JOSEPH (0-1): Bella Whaley 0 0 5-8 5, Liken Unger 3 0 0-1 6, Gracie Damron 2 0 0-0 4, Addie Philabaun 1 0 2-2 4, McKenzie Wilds 1 0 1-1 3, Ava Weber 0 0 0-0 0, Mia Weber 0 0 0-0 0, Kerri Jenkins 0 0 0-0 0, Emily Litton 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 0 8-12 22. Rebounds: 20 (Whaley 8, Unger 6). Fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.