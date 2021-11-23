Lady Flyers can’t get going in loss to Blue Angels

Jim Walker

It wasn’t a bad start in the first quarter, but the St. Joseph Lady Flyers could have done without the next three quarters.

The Lady Flyers started well against a heavily-favored Gallipolis team, but the Blue Angels put their defensive focus on Bella Whaley and went on to post a 47-22 win on Tuesday.

Whaley was the leading scorer for St. Joseph last season but was limited to just 5-of-8 from the foul line. She did manage to haul down 8 rebounds.

Laiken Unger had 4 points and 6 rebounds in the Lady Flyers’ season opener.

Asia Griffin had 12 points and Chanee Cremeens scored 10 to place Gallipolis.

Unger and Damron scored 4 points each as the Lady Flyers trailed just 13-9 after the first quarter. Cremeens had 5 points for Gallipolis.

But St. Joseph manager just 2 points in each of the second and third quarters — all fouls shots by Bella Whaley – as they fell behind 37-13.

Griffin scored 6 of Gallipolis’ 9 points in the second quarter to make it 22-11 at the half.

But Regan Wilcoxon hit a pair of 3-pointers as the Blue Angels outscored the Lady Flyers 15-2 in the third quarter to take control.

Addie Philabaun scored 4 points and McKenzie Wilds 3 in the fourth quarter for the Lady Flyers.

St. Joseph hosts Symmes Valley on Monday.

Gallipolis 13 9 15 10 = 47

St. Joseph 9 2 2 9 = 22

GALLIPOLIS (NA): Preslee Reed 1 0 0-0 0, Regan Wilcoxon 1 2 0-0 8, Emma Hammons 3 0 0-4 6, Chanee Cremeens 3 0 3-7 10, Callie Wilson 0 0 0-0 0, Gretta Patterson 1 0 0-0 2, Kenya Peck 2 0 3-4 7, Elizabeth Hout 0 0 0-0 0, Asia Griffin 6 0 0-0 12. Totals: 17 2 7-13 47. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: None.