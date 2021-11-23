Maestros Mexican Grill brings a fresh taste of Mexican to Portsmouth

Story by Taylor Burnette | Photography by Rachael Layne

After 6 weeks in business, Juan Fuentes, one of the owners of Maestros Mexican Restaurant, said it has been a good feeling watching customers enjoy their dishes.

The restaurant, located at 842 Fourth St. in Portsmouth, provides a, literally, fresh take on Mexican cuisine in the Tri-State, using all fresh never frozen meat in their west coast style dishes.

“You can taste it a lot better when you have it fresh, and then the quality is just better too,” Fuentes said. “A lot of places intend to buy the frozen to save a few bucks, and the thing about frozen is that the moment you unfreeze it, you have to sell it the same day. You’re pretty much buying meat that has already expired.”

Maestros serves an array of dishes with their fresh ingredients, like burritos, fajitas and street tacos. However, they also have dishes out of the box, like Mexican street corn in a cup and their Olmeca Bowl, with beans, white rice, your choice of protein and an array of garnished toppings like radishes, corn, Mexican sour cream and queso fresco.

A favorite of Fuentes is the Taco Al Pastor, with marinated pork with spices, creating a really tender, flavorful dish.

Prices range from $3 for a single street taco to $13 for the most expensive items on the menu.

“We’re introducing locals and other people to new dishes that haven’t had or maybe present to them in a better way and fresher way.”

The business is not only family-owned, Fuentes said, but family operated with hard work and dedication.

“We’re all here putting in all the hours, because we believe in this dream and we believe in this goal,” Fuentes said.

The family’s dedication has not gone unnoticed, garnering over 1,000 followers on their Facebook page and many customers since the restaurant opened.

“It’s just a good feeling when you see people give you their honest feedback without you forcing it on them to tell you, and when they just tell you how much different it is, and how much they are loving it and enjoying it,” Fuentes said. “It’s just, it’s a good feeling, you know?”

Looking towards the future, Fuentes said he hopes to one day serve an array of Mexican spirits, like tequila and mezcal, described as a beverage made from any type of agave.

“We can also bring brands that no one has seen in the state of Ohio,” Fuentes said.