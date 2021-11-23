Mary Martin

Mary Evelyn “Tug” Martin, 94, of Proctorville, died on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, by Pastor Brian Pinkerman. Burial will follow in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Proctorville.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service also at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.