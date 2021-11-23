Philip Artis

Philip Carlos Artis, 79, of Ironton, died on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Ironton.

He is survived by his wife, Cathy Hill Artis.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastor Andy Ramey officiating. Burial will follow at Haverhill Cemetery, Franklin Furnace.

Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.