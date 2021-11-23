Redwomen overcome slow start to roll in opener

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PEDRO ­— If the Rock Hill Redwomen were a race car, their engine was sputtering leaving the starting line.

But once they warmed up, the Redwomen shifted into high gear as they sped their way to a 65-34 win over the Symmes Valley Lady Vikings in their season opener.

Symmes Valley opened the game with 5 straight points as Hailee Beckett scored 4 points.

But then the Redwomen went on a 10-0 run as Hadyn Bailey and Emma Harper hit 3-pointers to lead 10-5 at the end of the quarter.

“That was our first full game together and we didn’t play that well early and missed a lot of easy shots,” said coach Eric Bailey.

“But defensively we held them to about 20 points until we started subbing, so it was a good effort.”

Hazley Matthews scored 20 to lead a balanced attack. Bailey hit four 3-pointers and scored 16 points while Harper added 12 points.

J’Lynn Risner grabbed 11 rebounds and Hope Easterling had 6 boards despite being saddled with foul trouble.

Rock Hill had 22 steals with Bailey swiping 6, Hayleigh Risner 5 and Matthews 4. Aleigha Matney, Bailey, Matthews and J’Lynn Risner had 2 assists each.

“Emma Harper played phenomenal as a freshman. She was a great surprise. J’Lynn Risner played well for a freshman. Everyone played their role,” said Redwomen coach Eric Bailey.

Beckett scored 8 points and Jenna Malone 5 to pace the Lady Vikings (1-2).

“Symmes Valley have some good players and they are a very scrappy team and credit to them because they play hard,” said coach Bailey. “They’ve played three games in four days so we caught them just right.

Matthews got hot and scored 7 points including a 3-pointer in the second quarter. Harper also had 7 points with a 3-pointer and Bailey hit a triple and scored 5 points as the lead grew to 30-12 at the break.

Bailey drained two more treys and Matthews hit a 3-pointer and scored 7 more points in the third quarter as the lead climbed to 51-24.

On Monday, Rock Hill visits Chesapeake and Symmes Valley travels to St. Joseph.

Sym. Valley 5 7 12 10 = 34

Rock Hill 10 20 21 14 = 65

SYMMES VALLEY (1-2): Jenna Malone 2 0 1-2 5, Hailee Beckett 4 0 0-0 8, Jordan Ellison 1 0 1-2 3, Carly Durst 0 0 0-0 0, Desiree Simpson 1 0 0-1 4, Enola Cade 1 0 2-2 4, Kylee Thompson 1 1 0-0 5, Hailee Gordon 1 0 1-2 3, Lindsey Thompson 0 0 0-0 0, Abby Otsby 0 0 0-0 0, Jayda Patterson 0 0 0-0 0, Allie Day 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 12 1 5-9 34. Fouls: 14 Fouled out: K. Thompson.

ROCK HILL (1-0): Aleigha Matney 0 0 1-4 1, Hayleigh Risner 2 0 0-0 4, Hope Easterling 1 0 1-2 3, Hazley Matthews 2 3 7-11 20, Hadyn Bailey 2 4 0-0 16, Josie Kidd 1 0 0-0 2, J’lynn Risner 2 0 3-4 7, Emma Harper 2 2 2-4 12, Shaylin Matney 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 9 14-25 65. Rebounds: 33 (J. Risner 11, Easterling 6). Assists: 11 (Matney 2, Bailey 2, Matthews 2, J. Risner 2). Steals: 22 (Bailey 6, H. Risner 5, Matthews 4). Fouls: 17. Fouled out: Easterling.