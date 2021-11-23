St. Mary’s Medical Center chief operating officer announces resignation

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Todd Campbell, chief operating officer for St. Mary’s Medical Center and Mountain Health Network, has announced his resignation, effective Jan. 21.

“Mr. Campbell has honorably and effectively served St. Mary’s Medical Center since 2001,” stated Kevin W. Yingling, MHN CEO and SMMC and CHH president, said. “He has served as the COO for both St. Mary’s and Mountain Health since early 2021. Previously, he served as St. Mary’s President and CEO from Jan. 1, 2019, to early 2021, St. Mary’s COO from 2007 to 2018, and chief financial officer from 2001 – 2007.

Campbell has participated in Mountain Health’s integration and guided St. Mary’s through the unprecedented pandemic. Among his key contributions, Campbell led the creation and expansion of St. Mary’s employed physician organization, acquisition of HIMG, and development of the St. Mary’s Ironton Campus.

Angela Swearingen, SMMC vice president of finance and CFO since 2010, has been named SMMC’s next COO. In addition to 11 years with SMMC, she gained health system and hospital experience at Tenet Healthcare, Greenbrier Valley Medical Center, and HCA Health Corporation. Swearingen earned her master’s degree in healthcare administration and her bachelor’s degree in accounting at Marshall University. She is a member of the West Virginia Health Financial Management Association and serves on the Marshall University College of Business Advisory Board, Marshall University Commission on Accreditation for Health Information and Information Management Education Advisory Committee, and the board of United Way of the River Cities.