Thomas Webb

July 2, 1942–Nov. 22, 2021,

Thomas Curtis Webb, 79, of Ironton, passed away peacefully at his residence, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, surrounded by his family.

Mr. Webb was born July 2, 1942, in Ironton, a son of the late Curtis and Earley (Chapman) Webb.

He is survived by his wife, Janet (Lavender) Webb, whom he married July 5, 2003.

Thomas was a 1960 graduate of Coal Grove High School and attended DeVry Electronic’s School in Chicago.

He retired from AK Steel/Armco after 37-plus years as an electronics technician.

Thomas was a member of the Ironton Masonic Lodge #198; and attended Mamre Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by first wife, Mary Phyllis Torgrimson Webb, whom he married May 28, 1960; son, Curtis Webb; brother, Teddy Webb; and sisters, Edna Ashworth and Mary Jane Nixon.

In addition to his wife, those left to cherish his memory are four children, Sherrill (Tom) Twiss, Marta (Brian) Taylor, Bridgette (Bernard) Wallace and Bethany (Raymond) Justice; 16 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren; sister, Karen Delaney; as well as many nieces, nephews, family and friends who will miss him dearly.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Brian Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Garden in South Point.

Visitation for family and friends will be Monday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Thomas’ name to Shriners Hospitals for Children,

2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, Florida 33607.

The family request if you would like to order flowers, please contact Fields Flower Shop, 1516 Central Ave., Ashland, Kentucky, 41101, 800-233-3826 or 606-324-2184.

