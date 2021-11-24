Harvey Hall Jr.

Harvey Hall Jr.

Harvey A. Hall Jr., 90, of Proctorville, died Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Wyngate Senior Living.

A Celebration of Life graveside service will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, please give to your favorite charity.

