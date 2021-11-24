Linda Pike

Linda Lou Pike, 79, of Chesapeake, died on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Heartland of Riverview, South Point.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Eric Wallace officiating.

Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service also at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.