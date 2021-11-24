Lions Club donates to City Mission
Published 12:00 am Wednesday, November 24, 2021
Terry Howard, right, president of the Ironton Lions Club, presents a Thanksgiving donation check to Rev. Jeff Cremeans, left, director of the City Welfare Mission. Last year, during the pandemic, the City Welfare Mission volunteers prepared and served 532 Thanksgiving meals to needy individuals and families in Ironton and Lawrence County. The Ironton Lions Club annually supports the charitable efforts of the Mission. (Submitted photo)