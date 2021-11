Michael D. Williams, 67, of Chesapeake, died on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at his home.

He is survived by wife, Rita Riley Williams.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory Proctorville, is assisting the family.

According to his wishes, there will be no services.

