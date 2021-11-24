Roy Harper Jr.

Roy Harper, Jr., 36, of Ironton, died on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Bluegrass Hospice, Lexington, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, April (Bolick) Harper.

Funeral service will be 12:30 p.m. Monday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Pastor Terry Collins officiating. Burial will follow in Hecla Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be Monday, 11:30 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

