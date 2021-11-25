SEASON OF GIVING: Lawrence County Shop-With-A-Cop

Each year members of law enforcement from throughout Lawrence County get together to help ensure a merry Christmas for families in need.

Lawrence County Shop-With-a-Cop takes place at the South Point Walmart, where officers are assigned to a child, who is recommended to the organization by local school districts.

Using funds raised throughout the year, the officers take the children shopping, first for necessities like clothing and winter coats, then a final stop in the toy department.

Last year, officers were unable to take the children to the store, due to COVID-19 restrictions, but the event take place in full again this year, in early December.

Afterwards, the families are treated to a holiday dinner at a local restaurant.

Trooper Derek Malone, of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, said the group is still finalizing lists of children for the event and that financial donations are still being accepted. Those who would like to contribute to the effort can drop off or mail them to the highway patrol post, located at 26 Twp. Rd. 161, South Point, OH 45680.