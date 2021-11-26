Melissa Martin: Giving Tuesday scheduled globally for Nov. 30

Using COVID-19 as an excuse not to donate to a local, state or national charity is Ebenezer Scrooge reincarnated.

“God bless us four and no more” is a Grinch mentality. Avoid being a miser like Scrooge McDuck.

Giving Tuesday is a global day dedicated to giving back. On Tuesday, Nov. 30, “charities, families, businesses, community centers and students around the world will come together for one common purpose: to celebrate generosity and to give.”

Start giving in Lawrence County and southern Ohio. Explore nonprofit organizations. Another option is to donate to your local church, temple, synagogue or religious organization. What about your local library, animal shelter or food pantry?

Christmas is around the corner, so consider a donation to a worthy program that provides cheer, holiday food and gifts to the needy. Or drop off a tray of goodies to the police department or fire department with an appreciation card.

Ohio taxpayers can receive a state tax credit of up to $750 for donations to certified 501(c)(3) organizations that award academic scholarships for students to attend primary and secondary schools. (www.charitable.ohioago.gov)

The Ohio Association of Nonprofit Organizations (OANO) is a statewide membership association that reflects the full diversity of the nonprofit sector in Ohio. OANO’s mission is to provide leadership, education and advocacy to enhance the ability of Ohio’s nonprofit organizations to serve their communities.

Why give? “Acts of giving and kindness also play a preventative role when it comes to our mental health. Such acts stimulate the reward (dopamine and endorphin) in brain areas and thus make us feel good and positive. This makes an impact on our cognition, emotions, and psyche, and increases our perceived self-value, confidence, and self-worth. This way we prevent ourselves from falling victim to depression, anxiety, and other mental health issues.” (www.intelligentchange.com)

Do you want to feel less crazy? Then dress in an ugly holiday sweater and deliver a pie to your neighbor. Do you want to feel less self-centered? Then get out the checkbook. Do you want to feel less self-pity? Then buy some dog and cat toys and deliver to a rescue shelter.

Giving Tuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Giving Tuesday was born and incubated at the 92nd Street Y and its Belfer Center for Innovation & Social Impact in New York City. Giving Tuesday is now an independent nonprofit and a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity.

“Every act of generosity counts and everyone has something to give.” (www.givingtuesday.org)

Melissa Martin is an opinion-editorial columnist and a resident of southern Ohio.