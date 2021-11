Christopher Sites

Christopher C. Sites, 50, of Coal Grove, died on Thursday Nov. 25, 2021, at Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Kentucky, after battling with Multiple Sclerosis for approximately 10 years.

Per his request, there will be no services.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.